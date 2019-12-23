After a long, grueling day at work, there’s nothing better than a relaxing massage to loosen all the knots. Unwind from a stressful day and achieve the ultimate feeling of relaxation with the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device. This is the most versatile percussion massage device ever created.

As the world’s first 6-speed massage gun, the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device produces scientifically formulated percussion that maximizes pain relief and muscle recovery. Thanks to the highly customizable power settings, this device can provide high-impact recovery therapy and low-impact deep tissue massage. Achieve up to 5 hours of battery life per charge, which is more than enough time for a complete massage session.

The ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device is ideal for anybody who wants to relax after a long day. Test out the powerful massage settings for yourself while the device is still 79% off. That brings your total down to just $119.99.

ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device (Pre-Order) – $119.99

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!