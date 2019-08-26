

Some important changes are coming to YouTube, and they were announced earlier this week. These changes to their policy will be applied to videos intended for a young audience, and maybe this is a great decision.



YouTube will start removing videos from their platform if they have mature or violent content, but only if they are targeting children as an audience. This means that if the video includes kids in their title, description or tags, and it contains mature themes, it will be removed. The first step towards this plan started with placing age restrictions to such videos. This alone isn’t going to stop kids from watching them, but that also means that parents should also start to pay more attention to what their children watch on phones or tablets. YouTube has also created YouTube Kids, as a safer alternative for children to watch their favorite videos without exposing them to adult contents.