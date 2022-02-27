HUAWEI MateStation X is a beautiful Windows All-in-One PC, debuting at MWC 2022

HUAWEI's having a 'Super' MWC 2022. The company revealed a bunch of devices at the event but one of the devices that stood out was the new MateStation X. HUAWEI entered a new segment with the launch of its first-ever All-in-One PC called MateStation X. HUAWEI MateStation X's aesthetic design, innovative technology, and intelligent features elevate the modern productivity experience.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's first-ever All-in-One PC.

HUAWEI also announced new Mate series devices at the event. Check out our dedicated articles on the new Super Device, MateBook E, MatePad Paper, and MateBook X Pro.

MateStation X carries the minimalist design of the HUAWEI MateView series. It has a CNC-machined and sandblasted aluminum-alloy body of the flagship Mate series products. On the front, MateStation X has a large 28.2-inch 4K+ touch display. It has a screen-to-body ratio of over 90% providing a big screen real estate to get the work done. This display is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and features a peak brightness of up to 500 nits.

MateStation X is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 series chipsets. The AIO PC is configurable with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that features 8 cores and up to 16 threads. The AMD chipset is paired with 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and half a terabyte of SSD storage. The device also features HUAWEI Shark fin fan technology for heat dissipation.

The AIO PC from HUAWEI also features a rich sound system. The PC comes with two full-range speakers and a woofer powered by Devialet's Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology. There's a web camera and a four-microphone array for video calls. MateStation X also comes with support for AI noise-cancellation technology to minimize ambient noise.

Like other Mate-series devices announced today, the HUAWEI MateStation X also supports HUAWEI's new Super Device experience. You can drag and drop files in between compatible HUAWEI phones, use screen collaboration, answer calls on either of devices, run Android apps through HUAWEI's Mobile App engine for laptops, and do much more thanks to the Super Device experience. HUAWEI says that users can start Multi-Screen Collaboration by tapping a compatible HUAWEI smartphone against the Share sensor area on the keyboard. Other key features of the MateStation X include fingerprint unlock, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

HUAWEI MateStation X Specs

Category HUAWEI MateStation X Display 28.2-inch, 4K, touch-enabled Processor AMD Ryzen 5000H Memory 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Audio 2-Full range speaker with woofers, Devialet's Speaker Active Matching tech Operating System Windows 11 Colors Space Grey and Mystic Silver Price €2,199

HUAWEI MateStation X will be available at the price of €2,199 in the European market. The company hasn't announced the availability details for MateStation X just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the first-ever All-in-one PC from HUAWEI.