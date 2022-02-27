HUAWEI MatePad Paper with e-ink display announced at MWC 2022

E-ink displays got famous with the launch of Amazon Kindle readers. HUAWEI is bringing the display technology back into the light with the launch of MatePad Paper at MWC 2022. HUAWEI says the MatePad Paper is designed for immersive reading and light office experiences, such as note-taking and writing.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's new tablet with an e-ink display.

HUAWEI also announced new Mate series devices at the event. Check out our dedicated articles on the new MateBook X Pro, MateBook E, Super Device, and MateStation X.

HUAWEI's MatePad Paper comes with a 10.3-inch E-Ink FullView Display. It has a screen-to-body ratio of over 85%. HUAWEI says its proprietary algorithm brings a natural paper-like experience. It supports second-gen HUAWEI M-Pencil and supports multiple input methods such as handwriting, voice recording, and handwriting-to-text conversion.

It runs on HUAWEI's own HarmonyOS 2, which brings many collaboration features to the device. HUAWEI says that users can start reading text on their phone or PC can continue reading it on their MatePad Paper device. Since the device comes with an e-ink display, it has less strain on the eyes. The device can also act as external storage for PCs and laptops.

HUAWEI says that the MatePad Paper will be available for a price of €499 in the European market. Every MatePad Paper will come with M-Pencil and Folio cover included in the box. The company hasn't announced the availability details for MatePad Paper just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new e-ink tablet from HUAWEI.