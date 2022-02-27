New HUAWEI MatePad launched at MWC 2022, features 2K display & costs only €279

HUAWEI had a 'Super' MWC 2022. The company revealed its first-ever All-in-One PC, new laptops with sleek design, a new tablet with an e-ink display, and much more. However, one of the devices that went unnoticed at the event was the new MatePad. HUAWEI's new MatePad starts at €279 in Europe, and for that price, it's a solid iPad 9th generation competitor.

HUAWEI MatePad features a big 10.4-inch FullView Display on the front. This display boasts a 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels) and a screen-to-body ratio of over 80%. HUAWEI also says that the tablet is TÜV Rheinland certified for low-blue-light and flicker-free. The display also supports HUAWEI's new second-generation M-Pencil stylus so you can do all of your creative work on the big screen real estate.

The tablet is only 7.35mm thick and weighs only 450g — making it thinner and lighter than Apple's 9th generation iPad. Though it falls a bit short on the specs front. There is a Kirin 820 processor under the hood and the tablet only features 4GB of RAM (even on the highest-end variant). HUAWEI will sell three variants of the new MatePad: 64GB, 128GB, and a 128GB variant with HUAWEI Smart Keyboard included in the box.

Other than that, the new MatePad comes with an 8MP front selfie camera, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7,250 mAh battery. The tablet comes with a 10V/2.25A charger in the box. On the connectivity and ports front, MatePad features a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a microSD card reader, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The tablet is powered by HUAWEI's own HarmonyOS 2 as it can't use Google's Android interface. Though it comes with support for Super Device. The device does have features like drag and drop files, multi-screen collaboration, extended mode, multitasking, and much more.

HUAWEI MatePad Pricing

Variant Price 4GB + 64GB €279 4GB + 128GB €319 4GB + 128GB with HUAWEI Smart Keyboard €379

HUAWEI hasn't announced the availability details for MatePad just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new MatePad.