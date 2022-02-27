HUAWEI MateBook X Pro with gorgeous display, slim design announced at MWC 2022

HUAWEI's having a 'Super' MWC 2022. The company revealed a bunch of devices at the event. One of the most striking devices announced at the event is the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro. The new laptop from HUAWEI comes with a lightweight, thin, stylish design, flagship specs, one of the best in class displays. HUAWEI says the new MateBook X Pro takes the smart office experience to new heights.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's flagship laptop for 2022.

HUAWEI talked at lengths about the display on the MateBook X Pro. The laptop comes with a 14.2-inch display with a resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixels that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.5%. It is touch-enabled and the company says it provides an immersive experience. The display can go up to 500 nits of peak brightness and features a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

The design is similar to Apple's MacBook laptops. The laptop is made out of an Aluminum display and features a wedge design with smooth curves. HUAWEI says the laptop provides a comfortable grip. If the claims about the display and design are true or not, we'll get to find out when we receive our unit.

HUAWEI MateBook Pro X lacks Intel's latest 12th Gen chipset and comes with the previous 11th Generation Intel Core chipsets inside. Though the company says it has added a 'Performance Mode' that boosts the CPU thermal design power (TDP) to 30W for heavy-duty tasks. The chipset is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage. It also packs HUAWEI SOUND 6 speaker system with woofers for an excellent audio experience.

The laptop also supports HUAWEI's new Super Device experience. You can drag and drop files in between compatible HUAWEI phones, use screen collaboration, answer calls on either of devices, run Android apps through HUAWEI's Mobile App engine for laptops, and do much more thanks to the Super Device experience. Other features of the device include touch gestures, fingerprint scanner, 5.4 mm thickness at the thinnest point, 1.5mm keyboard travel, and others.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Specs

Category HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Display 14.2-inch, 90Hz, touch, 3120 x 2080 pixels Weight 1.38kg Thickness 5.4 mm at the thinnest point Processor Intel Core 11th Gen i7 Memory 16GB LPDDR4 Storage Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Ports 4x USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Charging 90W Audio 6 speaker setup with woofers Operating System Windows 11 Colors Grey Price €1,899

HUAWEI has set the price of €1,899 for the MateBook X Pro for the European market. HUAWEI hasn't announced the availability details for MateBook X Pro yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new MateBook laptop.