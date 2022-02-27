We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Laptops

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro with gorgeous display, slim design announced at MWC 2022

By Sanuj Bhatia February 27, 2022, 9:00 am
HUAWEI MateBook Pro X Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI's having a 'Super' MWC 2022. The company revealed a bunch of devices at the event. One of the most striking devices announced at the event is the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro. The new laptop from HUAWEI comes with a lightweight, thin, stylish design, flagship specs, one of the best in class displays. HUAWEI says the new MateBook X Pro takes the smart office experience to new heights.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's flagship laptop for 2022.

HUAWEI MateBook Pro X Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI talked at lengths about the display on the MateBook X Pro. The laptop comes with a 14.2-inch display with a resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixels that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.5%. It is touch-enabled and the company says it provides an immersive experience. The display can go up to 500 nits of peak brightness and features a contrast ratio of 1500:1.

The design is similar to Apple's MacBook laptops. The laptop is made out of an Aluminum display and features a wedge design with smooth curves. HUAWEI says the laptop provides a comfortable grip. If the claims about the display and design are true or not, we'll get to find out when we receive our unit.

HUAWEI MateBook Pro X Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI MateBook Pro X lacks Intel's latest 12th Gen chipset and comes with the previous 11th Generation Intel Core chipsets inside. Though the company says it has added a 'Performance Mode' that boosts the CPU thermal design power (TDP) to 30W for heavy-duty tasks. The chipset is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage. It also packs HUAWEI SOUND 6 speaker system with woofers for an excellent audio experience.

The laptop also supports HUAWEI's new Super Device experience. You can drag and drop files in between compatible HUAWEI phones, use screen collaboration, answer calls on either of devices, run Android apps through HUAWEI's Mobile App engine for laptops, and do much more thanks to the Super Device experience. Other features of the device include touch gestures, fingerprint scanner, 5.4 mm thickness at the thinnest point, 1.5mm keyboard travel, and others.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Specs

Category HUAWEI MateBook X Pro
Display 14.2-inch, 90Hz, touch, 3120 x 2080 pixels
Weight 1.38kg
Thickness 5.4 mm at the thinnest point
Processor Intel Core 11th Gen i7
Memory 16GB LPDDR4
Storage Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD
Ports 4x USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Charging 90W
Audio 6 speaker setup with woofers
Operating System Windows 11
Colors Grey
Price €1,899

HUAWEI has set the price of €1,899 for the MateBook X Pro for the European market. HUAWEI hasn't announced the availability details for MateBook X Pro yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new MateBook laptop.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am