We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Laptops

MateBook E is the new HUAWEI crown jewel convertible at MWC 2022

By Sanuj Bhatia February 27, 2022, 9:00 am
HUAWEI MateBook E Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI just took wraps off the MateBook E laptop at the MWC 2022 event. HUAWEI's new MateBook E is a unique device that comes with all the features of laptops in a tablet-like body. HUAWEI says the new MateBook E is designed for those who wish to stay productive on the go. It's a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop that will allow users to get work done faster and more efficiently.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's powerful 2-in-1 Windows 11 device for 2022.

HUAWEI is entering a new category with the MateBook E. MateBook E is not a traditional laptop with a non-detachable keyboard, but it's also not a proper tablet. It's a 2-in-1 Windows 11 convertible that focuses on getting things done. It comes with a big 12.6-inch OLED display upfront. This display features up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

The display also supports HUAWEI's new second-generation M-Pencil. The second-gen M-Pencil features 2ms of response time and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. HUAWEI says the MateBook E can with other HarmonyOS devices thanks to Super Device. Combined with stylus support, support for Magnetic keyboard, and other HUAWEI devices, the company claims its MateBook E is a "mobile productivity powerhouse".

HUAWEI MateBook E Source: HUAWEI

MateBook E is powered by Intel's Core 11th Gen processor and runs on Windows 11. Keeping mobility in mind, it weighs only 709g and is only 7.99 mm thick. The 11th Gen Intel chipset is paired with 16GB of dual-channel RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Independent Shark Fin Fanand technology that "sets a new bar of heat dissipation in 2-in-1 convertibles."

Like the other HUAWEI laptops announced at MWC, MateBook E also features support for Super Device. You can drag and drop files in between compatible HUAWEI phones, use screen collaboration, answer calls on either of devices, run Android apps through HUAWEI's Mobile App engine for laptops, and do much more thanks to the Super Device experience. Other features of the MateBook E include an HD web camera for video calls, state-of-the-art HUAWEI SOUND technology, AI noise cancelation, and much more.

HUAWEI MateBook E Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI MateBook E Specs

Category HUAWEI MateBook E
Display 12.6-inch, OLED, support for M-Pencil
Weight 709g
Thickness 7.99m
Processor 11th Generation Intel Core
Memory 16GB dual-channel RAM
Storage 512 SSD
Charging 65W
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Operating System Windows 11
Starting Price €649

Here is the pricing for the HUAWEI MateBook E for the European market:

Variant Price
Intel i3 (8GB+128GB) €649
Intel i5 (8GB+256GB) €999
Intel i5 (16GB+512GB) €1,149
Intel i7 (16GB+512GB) €1,349

It's worth noting that variants with 16GB of RAM (the ones that cost €1,149 and €1,349) also come with Smart Magnetic Keyboard included in the box. HUAWEI hasn't announced the availability details for MateBook E just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new MateBook convertible.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am