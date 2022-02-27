MateBook E is the new HUAWEI crown jewel convertible at MWC 2022

HUAWEI just took wraps off the MateBook E laptop at the MWC 2022 event. HUAWEI's new MateBook E is a unique device that comes with all the features of laptops in a tablet-like body. HUAWEI says the new MateBook E is designed for those who wish to stay productive on the go. It's a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop that will allow users to get work done faster and more efficiently.

Read along and learn more about HUAWEI's powerful 2-in-1 Windows 11 device for 2022.

HUAWEI is entering a new category with the MateBook E. MateBook E is not a traditional laptop with a non-detachable keyboard, but it's also not a proper tablet. It's a 2-in-1 Windows 11 convertible that focuses on getting things done. It comes with a big 12.6-inch OLED display upfront. This display features up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

The display also supports HUAWEI's new second-generation M-Pencil. The second-gen M-Pencil features 2ms of response time and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. HUAWEI says the MateBook E can with other HarmonyOS devices thanks to Super Device. Combined with stylus support, support for Magnetic keyboard, and other HUAWEI devices, the company claims its MateBook E is a "mobile productivity powerhouse".

MateBook E is powered by Intel's Core 11th Gen processor and runs on Windows 11. Keeping mobility in mind, it weighs only 709g and is only 7.99 mm thick. The 11th Gen Intel chipset is paired with 16GB of dual-channel RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Independent Shark Fin Fanand technology that "sets a new bar of heat dissipation in 2-in-1 convertibles."

Like the other HUAWEI laptops announced at MWC, MateBook E also features support for Super Device. You can drag and drop files in between compatible HUAWEI phones, use screen collaboration, answer calls on either of devices, run Android apps through HUAWEI's Mobile App engine for laptops, and do much more thanks to the Super Device experience. Other features of the MateBook E include an HD web camera for video calls, state-of-the-art HUAWEI SOUND technology, AI noise cancelation, and much more.

HUAWEI MateBook E Specs

Category HUAWEI MateBook E Display 12.6-inch, OLED, support for M-Pencil Weight 709g Thickness 7.99m Processor 11th Generation Intel Core Memory 16GB dual-channel RAM Storage 512 SSD Charging 65W Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System Windows 11 Starting Price €649

Here is the pricing for the HUAWEI MateBook E for the European market:

Variant Price Intel i3 (8GB+128GB) €649 Intel i5 (8GB+256GB) €999 Intel i5 (16GB+512GB) €1,149 Intel i7 (16GB+512GB) €1,349

It's worth noting that variants with 16GB of RAM (the ones that cost €1,149 and €1,349) also come with Smart Magnetic Keyboard included in the box. HUAWEI hasn't announced the availability details for MateBook E just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates on the new MateBook convertible.