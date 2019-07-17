GIVEAWAY: Win a Huawei MateBook 13 [US Only]

This contest is U.S.-Only. You have to reside within the United States to be eligible.

We apologize to our International readers. We will soon have something for you!

Summer’s here, time for going home, abroad, visiting relatives, going on vacation, and all the other seasonal activities tied to this time of the year, which usually involves traveling and being mobile. Whether you’re taking your office with you and work on the go, or just relax and enjoy the silence of your vacation, the Huawei MateBook 13 can accompany you on your travels.

Pocketnow and Huawei Device USA have teamed up to give away a Huawei MateBook 13 series laptop. Introduced at the 2019 CES, the Huawei MateBook 13 is a sleek 13-inch laptop with a 2160 x 1440 display resolution. The particular unit we’re giving away features an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 GPU with 2GB of memory, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Weighing just 2.8 lb., it not only is lightweight, but also portable. Its 88% screen-to-body ratio makes it sexy with minimal bezels, and the 41.7 Wh battery ensures almost 10 hours of video playback. You can find the full spec sheet below, including details about audio, connectivity, and applications.

Giveaway calendar

The giveaway starts at the time of publishing this post, and goes all the way through the month of July, ending Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Noon (12:00) Eastern Time. We will draw our winner on August 1, 2019, and update this post with the name of the lucky owner of a brand new Huawei MateBook 13.

How to enter

All you have to do to win this Huawei MateBook 13 is to keep reading and following Pocketnow here on our website, on our social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), and, of course, on our YouTube channel, where the video magic happens, all, of course, for your viewing pleasure.

To make it even easier for you, we’ve included the widget below which will facilitate your entry. The more places you visit or follow, the more points you get, which translates to more chances for winning. Please keep in mind, this giveaway is U.S.-only!

Good luck!

Win a Huawei MateBook 13 Laptop from Pocketnow



MateBook 13 specs