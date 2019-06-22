Another Huawei executive confirms Mate X September launch

At the end of last week Huawei, looking at Samsung’s mistakes with the Galaxy Fold, decided to delay the launch of its own Mate X foldable smartphone. At the time of the report, September was a strong possibility hinted by a company spokesperson, and now that information has been backed up by Vincent Pang, President of Huawei’s Western European Region.

Talking to Tech Radar, Pang said that contrary to what most believe, it’s not the U.S. ban that has caused the delay, but the slow roll out of 5G. This is a completely different stance than what the company had last week, when the reason for the delay was “extra tests” as Huawei didn’t want to pull a Samsung and “destroy its reputation”.

It’s coming in September – at the latest. Probably earlier, but definitely September is guaranteed — Vincent Pang, President of Huawei’s Western European Region

The phone will be available in “any country that has 5G”, according to Pang, which, of course, won’t include the United States. And, for those wondering, since it was a phone announced prior to the ban, it will still run Android when it will become available.