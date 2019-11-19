Huawei is still working to give us some of the best smartphones available in today’s market. Unfortunately, the company has been a victim of a trade ban on behalf of the United States. This ban has made its latest Mate 30 Pro unavailable in the US, and it has also slowed down its global expansion. This device was recently launched in some European countries, though in limited quantities. This makes us believe that the Huawei P40 Pro may face the same limitations, but recent information could make us think otherwise.

Maybe 2019 hasn’t been the best year for Huawei, but 2020 is starting to look brighter. This year, Huawei has been affected by a trade ban imposed by the United States. Yes, it’s had three 90-day reprieves that have let them perform some business transactions, but it has directly affected the global launch of its devices. Now, a new report from The Information says that there won’t be delays in the launch of the next P series flagship. The Huawei P40 Pro would arrive late March, as it has for several years. The most interesting part is that China and the US are still working on a new trade deal that could lift Huawei’s ban for good. The new Huawei P40 Pro is probably going to include the latest Kirin 990 and a killer camera.

Source: The Information

Via: Phone Arena