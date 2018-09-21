Android

New Huawei Mate 20 Pro teaser hints Underwater Mode, sort of

Huawei is hard at work preparing for the October 16 Mate 20 launch. After the Mate 20 and Pro versions have been leaked and spotted in the wild, the company has started its teaser campaign. We’ve seen the first one last week, when the Mate 20 Pro teaser hinted at the weird camera arrangement. A square with rounded edges, that would house three cameras and an LED flash.

Now a second teaser follows the same overall theme, with the same square. However, this time around, it’s about water. The Mate 20 Pro teaser you see below was posted on Weibo and re-uploaded by someone on YouTube. The title says Underwater Mode, but it could very well mean just an elevated, IP68 rating. It will all become clear on October 16.

That being said, yesterday, an APK breakdown revealed several new modes for the camera in Huawei’s upcoming EMUI 9. Among those, a specific Underwater Mode was mentioned, among others. Combined with today’s teaser video, we might have something to be curious about here. Less than a month to go.

