Latest Mate 20 Pro report details most aspects of the phone

The latest Mate 20 Pro report sheds light on almost every aspect of the upcoming phone. Huawei is set to unveil the device, and its siblings, in just four days at an October 16 London event. We’ve seen leaks, rumors, and reports dealing with the crucial stuff, but this latest Mate 20 Pro report combines everything into a single prediction/recap piece.

Starting off with what will likely be the main selling point: the camera. The triple-camera setup will consist of a main 40MP shooter, a 20MP zoom component, and an 8MP unit. The main camera will have the largest sensor and feature F1.8 aperture. It will also employ “pixel binning” technology (like on the P20 Pro) to produce better results. This will be called “FusionMind”, according to the report, where four pixels are combined into one. The telephoto camera will be one of 8MP and feature F2.4 aperture. Optical zoom has been bumped to 5x from 3x on previous models. The 8MP camera is a wide-angle unit and replaces the old monochrome sensor on previous models. The latest Mate 20 Pro report also claims that owners will be able to shoot from a distance of merely 2.5cm. The front-facing unit will be kept at 24MP.

The display will be 6.39-inch in diagonal and pack a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It will be curved on the edges, and feature a fingerprint scanner behind the glass. The notch at the top will have a so-called Vertical Surface Emitting Laser (VSEL). This will enable better and faster face recognition, like on Apple’s recent phones.

The Kirin 980 chip powering the unit will max out at 2.6GHz. 6GB of RAM will help with tasks, and storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Reports claim there will be an 8GB version as well. Additionally, Huawei is introducing a new memory card, dubbed nanoSD card. This can be used to expand the internal storage with an additional 256GB.

The battery is expected to be one of 4,200mAh. SuperCharge 2.0 will allow a 70% charge in 30 minutes with a 40W fast charger. Fast wireless charging will also be supported, but a charger will not be included. IP68 rating will be present, EMUI9 will be based off of Android 9 Pie, and the phone is expected to be pricey at a starting point of $1,100.