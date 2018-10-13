Huawei Mate 20 Pro price leak reveals one expensive smartphone

We’ve seen several reports about Huawei’s upcoming smartphone. From the specs to its looks, we seem to know everything about it. However, we don’t seem to know that much about the Mate 20 Pro price. Rumors have been scarce and conflicting, but a recent report reveals that we might be looking at one expensive smartphone. After all, it looks like the specs of the phone are top notch, if rumors are to be believed.

This leak not only hints the Mate 20 Pro price, but it also confirms that the base model will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For that, you’ll have to allegedly pay €999 in the EU, and in some countries, as much as €1,049. That translates to $1,155 to $1,215, which is pretty much the price point of the base model iPhone Xs Max.

Additionally, we’ve heard about Huawei’s nanoSD card. It’s a proprietary SD card that’s the size of a nano SIM. It fits the nano SIM slot, and on the Mate 20 Pro it will likely take up one of the two dual SIM card slots. If you’ll want to expand the storage on this device you’ll have to pay €49.99 for a 128GB nanoSD. The report claims read speeds will be up to 90 MB/s.

October 16 is when Huawei will announce the phone. The Mate 20 Pro price, specs, availability and all other details will become official and we’ll be there to report on it.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will cost you 999 Euro in the base 6/128GB config (up to 1049 in certain european markets). Article updated, now includes a bit more info on the cams: https://t.co/e707PBj026 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 12, 2018