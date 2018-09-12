Huawei Mate 20 Pro picture shows off its no-bezel approach

It was just yesterday that we’ve seen a Mate 20 Pro dummy unit pictured. What we have here today looks to be a fully working unit (or a very good fakery). That doesn’t even matter at this point, as the Mate 20 Pro has little to no secrets anymore thanks to all the recent leaks.

In this Mate 20 Pro picture we’re allegedly seeing the no-bezel approach for Huawei’s fall flagship. The wider notch is there as well, to accommodate extra Face Recognition capabilities. What we can’t see is the fingerprint scanner behind the screen. As such, the Mate 20 Pro will have an AMOLED display, with no buttons on the front.

This Mate 20 Pro picture seems to show off the lock screen, and judging by the two icons on the left, it will have dual SIM capabilities. That’s everything we can say about this leak, but we’re eagerly waiting for the October 16 unveiling.