Huawei prepares special celebratory edition Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4

Huawei is celebrating a new record. The company managed to ship more than 200 million smartphones this year, a threshold it passed just before Christmas. In order to celebrate this important milestone, the smartphone-maker is planning on launching two special edition devices. These will be memorial versions of the Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4.

As seen in the image above, the two special edition phones will wear a gold-colored Huawei logo, as well as a gold-colored crest on the back marked with “200 million”. The special edition Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4 are set to debut on January 1, 2019. The special edition Mate 20 Pro will have a special jade green color and will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The special edition Nova 4 will be available in peach red, and pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.