Fragrant Red and Comet Blue Huawei Mate 20 Pro coming this week

We’ve known for quite some time that Huawei is preparing new colors for the Mate 20 Pro. No, we’re not talking about the celebratory special edition Mate 20 Pro — that reminds everyone of the 200 million units the company shipped this year — but we’re rather talking about the Fragrant Red and Comet Blue shades we’ve first heard about on January 3.

Apparently they are already listed on JD, a popular e-tailer in China, and the price tag is 6,799 Yuan, which is roughly $995. XDA Developers are reporting that the two new colors will be available on January 10 later this week.

Smartphone manufacturers usually release new color options after the initial launch, when the devices have already been out for a while, and the newness and buzz wear off. Samsung has been doing it too, and it now seems that Huawei is doing it with the Mate 20 Pro (after taking the same approach with the P20 and P20 Pro last year).

