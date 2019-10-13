Mate 20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out with EMUI 10

While the latest and greatest Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro have launched without official Google support — something that might change soon — previous-generation devices made by the Chinese tech giant are not affected by the U.S. ban. They will continue to receive support and updates as if nothing happened, and the Mate 20 Pro is becoming even more interesting now that it starts getting Android 10.

While our own, in-house units, have not yet received the OTA refresh, some devices, like the one in this report from the Netherlands, are getting a hefty over-the-air refresh. It contains Android 10-based EMUI 10, so you’re getting the latest operating system from Google, the September security patches, and the latest version of Huawei’s own user interface, introduced on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

This roll-out is likely staged, so it might take a while to reach your phones. However, when an update is ready for your device, you will be notified. You can also manually check for its existence, and, again, rest assured that devices released prior to the U.S. ban in May will continue to be supported for the entirety of their existence.