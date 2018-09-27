We have a clear image of what to expect from Huawei and its October 16 London event. Thanks to all the recent leaks, we know exactly how the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 smartphones will look like. Earlier reports also hinted some of the internals of the soon-to-be-unveiled devices. However, a new set of leaks is trying to fill in whatever blanks there are left.

A 4,200mAh battery should power the Mate 20 Pro. This is well-known by now, but what we didn’t know is that Huawei will enable Fast Wireless Charging. Dubbed SuperCharge 2.0, it will enable 15W wireless charge, delivering 70 percent battery life in 30 minutes.

The triple-camera setup on the back will bring some differences compared to the P20 Pro. Huawei will reportedly replace the telephoto lens with a wide-angle shooter. The front will feature 24MP shooters, and the improved 3D Face Unlock will be promoted as twice as fast as the iPhone X. On the Mate 20 Pro this will be backed up by an in-display fingerprint scanner. The basic Mate 20 will feature 2D Face Unlock.

In addition to the Kirin 980 SoC, the Mate 20 Pro will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, claims the report. Interestingly, Huawei will offer expandable storage via its soon-to-launch nano SD card, which will reportedly arrive in several capacities.

Additionally, the dimension of the curved screen on the Mate 20 Pro is still unknown, though this report claims that it will likely measure 6.9-inches and feature a QuadHD+ resolution. By contrast, the Mate 20 will bring an LCD screen that’s 6.53-inches in diagonal and have FullHD+ resolution.

The smaller variant will feature the Kirin 980 SoC as well, but it will be paired with 4GB of RAM. Its battery will be a 4,000mAh unit, and the triple-cameras will be “lower quality”, as the report notes. The rumored prices are $1,110 in Israel for the Mate 20 Pro, and $850 for the Mate 20.