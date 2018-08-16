Android

Huawei Mate 20 leaks: notch measurements, screen size, and press renders

Remember that sexy Mate 20 front panel that leaked earlier this week? Thing is we didn’t know whether it was the Mate 20’s, or the Mate 20 Pro’s. In any case, it had a notch at the top to house a new, sophisticated 3D face recognition technology dubbed 3D sensing. Additionally, the display would also allegedly include a behind-the-screen fingerprint scanner.

New information from Twitter claims that there will be a 6.8mm notch, and a 3.8mm chin on the Mate 20. Problem is, just like in the case above, that we don’t know whether this refers to the Mate 20 or the Mate 20 Pro. Whatever the case, the phone with the above measurements for notch and chin will have a 6.25-inch display.

The Mate 10 Pro had a 6-inch screen and the vanilla Mate 10 a 5.9-inch display. Considering a taller aspect ratio, and the small size difference between the two upcoming models, things can go either way for now.

The line-up should consist of a Mate 20 Pro, a Mate 20, and a Mate 20 Lite. Meanwhile, the image above depicts alleged press renders of the Mate 20 Lite, which should offer a good indication on what to expect from the rest of the family members.

About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.