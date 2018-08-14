The Huawei Mate 20 could be a very sexy phone!

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro should be a killer device. We’ve heard about its future possible specs, including the upcoming Kirin 980 processor. Wireless charging, in-display fingerprint scanner, plenty of RAM, and a bigger battery at 4,200mAh should make this a killer flagship. Just like last year with the Mate 10 family, the 20 family this year is expected to feature a Mate 20, and a Mate 20 Lite as well.

We’re a tad lost in translation here as we don’t know whether this next part is referring to the Mate 20, or the Pro. The differences weren’t big last year either between the two 10s, so we’ll go with what the report (and automated translation) says.

What we see above is allegedly the upcoming Mate 20’s front panel. A curved design, similar to what Samsung is employing, is clearly visible alongside almost no bezels, like on the iPhone X. A bigger-than-Mate 20 Pro notch at the top will reportedly feature advanced face recognition technology with 3D sensing. In-display fingerprint reading system is also repotedly going to be present.

Even if this report does indeed describe the 20, not the Pro, it sure looks like it will be one sexy phone. With the photography advancements on the P20 and P20 Pro, and the specs rumored to be on-board, we can’t wait to officially get our hands on it.