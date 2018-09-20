We’ve seen quite a number of Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro leaks. Among these, the most interesting ones refer to the weird camera arrangement Huawei will employ for the triple-camera. We don’t know as much about the phone as we’d like, but it should all become clear on October 16, at the unveiling event. While the P20 and P20 Pro devices are IP67 rated, we don’t know whether Huawei will bump that to IP68 in the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

This is particularly interesting because an APK teardown has found references to a certain Underwater Mode for the camera. According to its description, it would allow users to “take clear shots in underwater environments”. This would work by using the physical keys on the phone. Volume down to take a photo, volume up button to shoot a video. Pressing the power button would turn the camera on or off, and holding the bottom button would exit, notes XDA Developers.

An AI Zoom mode will help users find the right zoom level. Artificial Intelligence would help zoom to a proper extent for the subject to fill the frame. AI Cinema would similarly assist in choosing the best video filters from AI Color, Background Blur, Fresh, Vintage, and Suspense.

An interesting reference has been found to Video Bokeh, which is pretty self-explanatory. The APK references 10 video bokeh filters/modes the users will be able to employ to blur the background of their video subjects.

A word of note though: just because these features are referenced in an APK, it doesn’t mean they will necessarily make it to phones. They might or might not, but make sure to hit the source link for a more detailed explanation of all the above.