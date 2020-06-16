The Galaxy Watch 3 has been popping up in certification listings and leaks for the past few weeks, revealing bits such as the return of the physical rotating bezel, two sizes, and more. Now, SamMobile has leaked almost everything there is to know about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch that is expected to launch in July, ahead of the rumored August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event.

Here’s everything that has surfaced online about the Galaxy Watch 3: