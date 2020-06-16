The Galaxy Watch 3 has been popping up in certification listings and leaks for the past few weeks, revealing bits such as the return of the physical rotating bezel, two sizes, and more. Now, SamMobile has leaked almost everything there is to know about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch that is expected to launch in July, ahead of the rumored August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Here’s everything that has surfaced online about the Galaxy Watch 3:
- There will be two variants – the 41mm variant will have a 1.2-inch display, while the 45mm version will feature a 1.4-inch display.
- Yes, there will be a physical rotating bezel, but it might be thinner than the one we saw on its predecessor. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass DX.
- The 41mm variant will ship with a 247 mAh battery, while the 45mm variant will rely on a 340 mAh battery.
- Both variants will have 1GB of RAM, 8GB onboard storage, and will run Tizen OS 5.5 on the software side.
- You’ll get a choice between stainless steel and titanium case options.
- It packs a heart rate monitor with 8 pulse-reading photodiodes and will also support blood pressure monitoring.
- A dedicated Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, but it is unclear if it will be available globally at launch.
- Galaxy Watch 3 will come with IP68 certification and a MIL-STD-810G compliant build.
- LTE support and GPS connectivity onboard, although a WiFi-only variant is also expected.