iPhone 12 series is still months away, but the torrent of leaks keeps revealing more information about the upcoming phones’ designs and internal hardware. Now, the ever-reliable Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) has spilled the beans on almost all key display specs of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Starting with the vanilla iPhone 12, it will feature a 5.4-inch flexible OLED panel supplied by Samsung Display. The resolution is 2340 x 1080, which amounts to a pixel density of 475 PPI. Other rumored specs include A14 Bionic processor, 4GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, dual rear cameras (up to 64MP main), and a 12MP front camera. It is said to start at $649.

Next up is the iPhone 12 Max, which is said to pack a 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel from BOE and LG Display. The resolution figures are 2532 x 1170, converting to a pixel density of 460 PPI. This variant will reportedly start at $749. It is worth noting that the display on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max might be capped at 60Hz refresh rate and 8-bit color depth.

Coming to the more powerful iPhone 12 Pro, it will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch OLED display from Samsung with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 and a pixel density of 460 PPI. The panel is rumored to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. We might see three cameras on the back alongside a LiDAR ToF camera, while the starting price will be $999.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it might come equipped with a 6.68-inch Samsung-made OLED display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels and 458 PPI pixel density. Rumors say that just like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will also feature a 120Hz display with 10-bit color depth. Apple is said to price this phone starting at $1,099.

Source: Display Supply Chain