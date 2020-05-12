New leaks concerning the upcoming iPhone 12 series have arrived. Jon Prosser says that he knows the name of the devices, as well as their storage options and prices. In one of the latest episodes on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser reveals the name structure for the future iPhones, their specs, and more.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models this year. These devices are supposed to include OLED displays with a notch ad 5G connectivity. The entry-level iPhone 12 would have a 5.4-inch OLED display Super Retina Display made by BOE, 4GB RAM, an A14 processor, a dual camera, and 128/256GB storage options that would cost $649 and $749 respectively.

The iPhone 12 Max is supposed to include similar specs, but a larger 6.1-inch display and its price would be $749 for the 128GB option and $849 for the one with 256GB. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max would arrive with 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays made by Samsung, 6GB RAM, an A14 processor and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options with a LiDAR sensor and triple cameras. They would also include 5G support, and their prices would be similar to the iPhone 11 Pro devices, which started at $999 and $1,099 depending on the display size.

Source BGR