The iPhone 12 series will break cover on October 13 during a virtual event, and so far, the leak arena has dished out many juicy details and speculations regarding Apple’s upcoming hardware portfolio. Now, a comprehensive leak, courtesy of tipster Kang (who happens to have a solid track record so far) on Weibo, has revealed a ton of details regarding the iPhone 12 lineup, ranging from their specifications and color options to their pricing and availability details. Let’s dive right into it!

Starting with the devices that will debut next week, Apple is claimed to launch four new iPhones and a smaller smart speaker called the HomePod Mini. The latter will reportedly be powered by the in-house S5 chip, will be just 3.3-inches in size, and is expected to cost just $99. If that turns out to be true, Apple can make a serious dent in the dominant market share of Amazon’s Echo lineup as well as Google’s Nest and Home portfolio.

As for the iPhone 12 series, here’s the what the leak says about the pricing as well as storage and color options:

Model Storage Display Price Colors iPhone 12 Mini 64/128/256 GB 5.4-inches $699 Black, White, Red,

Blue, and Green iPhone 12 64/128/256 GB 6.1-inches $799 Black, White, Red,

Blue, and Green iPhone 12 Pro 128/256/512 GB 6.1-inches $999 Gold, Silver, Graphite,

and Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max 128/256/512 GB 6.7-inches $1,099 Gold, Silver, Graphite,

and Blue

However, a previous leak mentioned that the iPhone 12 series will start at $649. As far as availability goes, pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start in the third week of October and they will go on sale in the subsequent week. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will kick off next month, with market availability going as far back as the fourth week of November.

5G for the whole series, but mmWave limited to iPhone 12 Pro duo!

Of course, all iPhone 12 siblings will be 5G-ready, but mmWave support might be limited to the iPhone 12 Pro duo and likely restricted to the US market. And just as many leaks have indicated in the past, the retail package won’t include earphones or charging adapter.

The screen on all four iPhone 12 models will employ the Super Retina XDR technology and will reportedly be protected by a layer of ceramic substrate glass. There will also be support for 15W wireless charging, and interestingly, all four devices are claimed to be capable of recording Dolby Vision videos. There will also be a Smart Data Mode that will restrict some apps to 4G, while those that require faster connectivity such as game streaming apps will use 5G in an effort to save power.

IMAGE: EverythingApplePro

Coming to the camera hardware, Apple has reportedly improved the Smart HDR feature as well as night mode performance, and its Deep Fusion tech has received an upgrade as well. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will feature a dual-camera setup. As for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, they are said to pack three rear cameras (wide + ultra-wide + telephoto) and a LiDAR sensor too.

The wide-angle camera has an f/1.6 aperture and uses a 7-element lens assembly. However, the iPhone 12 Pro’s optical zoom output is limited to 4X range, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s telephoto camera will reportedly deliver 5x optical zoom. But as is the case with all such leaks, we advise you to process this one too with a healthy dose of skepticism.