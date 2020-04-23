We have heard rumors about a new pair of AirPods. Now, the latest information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, and the famous Apple analyst now tells us that they will start being mass-produced in the first half of 2021.

“The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will go to mass production in the 1H21, and the most significant change of the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of second-generation ‌AirPods‌. We believe that Apple will pull in this new model because of the declining demand for second-generation ‌AirPods‌. Luxshare ICT will be the main supplier for this new model.”

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will start mass-producing the upcoming 3rd generation AirPods in the first half of 2021. He also says that these would arrive with the same design as the AirPods Pro, but with different internals. This information doesn’t really match with the latest rumors that came from Jon Prosser, where he said that these new wireless earbuds are ready for launch anytime now.

