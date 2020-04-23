Author
Tags

We have heard rumors about a new pair of AirPods. Now, the latest information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, and the famous Apple analyst now tells us that they will start being mass-produced in the first half of 2021.

“The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will go to mass production in the 1H21, and the most significant change of the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of second-generation ‌AirPods‌. We believe that Apple will pull in this new model because of the declining demand for second-generation ‌AirPods‌. Luxshare ICT will be the main supplier for this new model.”

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will start mass-producing the upcoming 3rd generation AirPods in the first half of 2021. He also says that these would arrive with the same design as the AirPods Pro, but with different internals. This information doesn’t really match with the latest rumors that came from Jon Prosser, where he said that these new wireless earbuds are ready for launch anytime now.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like

Wear OS smartwatches now alert users to wash their hands

The hand washing alert on Wear OS smartwatches comes courtesy of the updated Clock app from Google, and it keeps repeating every three hours.

The Google Pixel Slate, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more devices are on sale today

Today’s deals begin with the Google Pixel Slate and the Samsung Galaxy A50 available from Amazon and other goodies from B&H

Today’s deals include the Apple Mac mini, Google Pixel 4 and more

We have many deals today from Amazon.com that include the latest Apple Mac mini, unlocked Google Pixel 4 smartphones and more