Labor Day is just around the corner, so we can expect to see tons of great deals everywhere, but today we will focus on the latest savings available on some of Marshall’s best speakers and earphones.

Amazon is currently letting you save big bucks on some of Marshall’s best Bluetooth speakers and other great products, starting with the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is now receiving a 15 percent, leaving it available for $324. The Marshall Stanmore II usually sells for $380, so this deal will get you more than $55 savings, a loud and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a beautiful design that will easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices, and you also get wired connectivity to deliver an analog listening experience.

Of course, this isn’t the only option on sale, as you can also opt for a smaller and more affordable Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, which starts at $215 after a 19 percent discount and an extra $11 discount when you add the on-page coupon. However, this offer is only applied to the Black version, and if you want the White variant, you will have to pay $230 for your new Bluetooth speaker, which is still great, considering you can save $50. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker that now sells for $146 after picking up a 14 percent discount.

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes with tons of power, fantastic sound quality, Marshall's elegant design, and the best part is that you can customize your sound through the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on your speaker's top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you're in. View at Amazon

Now, if you want your speaker to be smarter, you can also consider checking out the Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-In that now sells for $180 after scoring a $40 discount. This model comes with the great looks and sound of a Marshall speaker, but it gets better as it will let you stream your favorite tunes, control other smart devices, and enjoy everything that comes with the Alexa digital assistant.

Savings are also being applied to the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones that sell for $110 after receiving a $20 discount. Or get the higher-end Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that receive the same treatment, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $180. Either way, you can enjoy great sound, long-lasting battery life, and other great features, including active noise cancelation on the more expensive option.