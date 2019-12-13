Author
Tags

Maybe you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker or you want to try VR for the first time. If that’s the case, you can head over to Amazon and take a look at these great deals.

The Marshall Stanmore II is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s usually priced at $340. Right now it’s 40% off, which means you will only have to pay $199.99, and it comes with free shipping.

The Oculus Go VR headset with 32GB is available for $129.99, that’s $69 savings. Remember that this device is portable & easy to use and it doesn’t need a PC, phones or wires to work.

Buy Marshall Stanmore II
Buy Oculus Go VR

You May Also Like
tariffs

US and China could’ve reached a trade deal that avoids Apple tariffs

We may soon see the end of the trade war between China and the United States, and Apple is the first company to receive benefits

Pocketnow Daily: OPPO Find X2 Plans Look Kinda HOT?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new OPPO Find X2, the official launch date for the Reno 3, the prices of 2020 iPhones and more

There’s a new Apple Shopping Event taking place on B&H

There’s a new Apple Shopping event being held on B&H Photo Video, and it includes a huge selection of deals that include the iMac, MacBook Pros, and more