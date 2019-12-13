Maybe you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker or you want to try VR for the first time. If that’s the case, you can head over to Amazon and take a look at these great deals.

The Marshall Stanmore II is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s usually priced at $340. Right now it’s 40% off, which means you will only have to pay $199.99, and it comes with free shipping.

The Oculus Go VR headset with 32GB is available for $129.99, that’s $69 savings. Remember that this device is portable & easy to use and it doesn’t need a PC, phones or wires to work.

Buy Marshall Stanmore II

Buy Oculus Go VR



