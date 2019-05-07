Marshall introduces trio of new portable speakers

Anyone’s who’s passionate about audio knows about Marshall, as the company has been around since 1962. Now Marshall is introducing a trio of new portable speakers: the Stockwell II, the Killburn II, and the Tufton. They are all available globally starting today, May 7, and they cost $249 (Stockwell II), $299 (Killburn II), and $399 (Tufton).

The Stockwell II is the smallest of the group (image below) and comes in two colors: black and grey. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, the Stockwell II offers multi-directional sound that Marshall says is “brilliantly powerful and clear”. The speakers are also IPX4 rated for water resistance and ruggedness. It also doubles as a power-bank to charge your devices on the go, with a battery that can offer 6 hours of playback time after 20 minutes of charge.

The Killburn II (image below) is now available in a new grey color option. It too brings multi-directional sound, and it is rated IPX2 for endurance and water resistance. 20 minutes of charge are enough for 3 hours of playback.

The Tufton (below) is the king among the three, with only a black color option being available. Marshall says the Tufton is “the mightiest portable speaker from Marshall and one of the largest portable speakers on the CE market”. Just like the Killburn II above, it is rated IPX2 and 20 minutes of charge are good for 4 hours of playback. However, the Tufton also brings “Blumlein Stereo Sound construction for a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out”.