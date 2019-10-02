Marshall Headphones announces Major III Voice with Google Assistant

Marshall‘s most popular headphone, the Major III Bluetooth, gets smarter with Google Assistant support on the new Major III Voice the company is announcing today. The Major III Voice brings together the iconic sound of Marshall headphones and the utility of the voice assistant.

With the press and hold of the dedicated voice button, you can leverage the power of Google Assistant, as you instruct it to play music, read your texts, or help you find your way around.

Additionally, the Major III Voice is capable of delivering 60 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge, while the multi-directional control knob can control music playback, and adjust the volume of your device, in addition to powering the headphones on or off.

You can also take calls using the Major III Voice and the control knob, which enables you to answer, reject, or end a phone conversation. Additionally, the construction allows you to easily take it with you on the go, as you can fold the headphones into a smaller, more convenient, form factor.

The Marshall Major III Voice is available for purchase at select Marshall retailers around the world, and online at marshallheadphones.com. It is going for a suggested retail price of $169, €169, or £149,99.