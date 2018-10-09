New Marshall Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds to get you rocking

Marshall has been a respected and well-known name in the music industry for quite a while. Their amps and speakers have delivered great tones for famous musicians and music enthusiasts throughout the years. Now we get new products that will help you enjoy your favorite music anywhere.

Marshall has upgraded its Bluetooth speaker line-up, giving us the new Acton II, Stanmore II and the Woburn II. These Bluetooth speakers come in three different sizes, prices and features, but they all deliver an awesome experience. The Acton II is the smallest one, it has three dedicated class D amplifiers and dual tweeters and subwoofers you can squeeze into small spaces, and it’s just $249. The Stanmore II is $349, and it includes two 15W class D amplifiers in its tweeters and a 50W class D amp subwoofer. The largest speaker is the Woburn II, and this one gives you two tweeters, dual 5.25” subwoofers and 110W of power for $499.

If you want your music on the go, the Marshall Minor II Bluetooth would be a better option. These wireless earphones are $129. They include Bluetooth 5.0 Qualcomm aptX connectivity with up to 12 hours of continuous playback time, magnetic pause function, and a multi-directional control knob. The choice is yours, either way, you will be getting some great tunes.