Marshall Bluetooth speakers, Amazon eero products and more are on sale

You can now purchase a new Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $241 after scoring an 11 percent discount that translates to $29 savings. This model comes in Black, with more than 20 hours of battery life. Plus, it’s not that heavy, so you can carry it around with ease. It also provides multi-directional sound, a water-resistant design, and amazing sound.

You can also consider the more affordable Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker that sells for $227 after a more compelling 19 percent discount. This model is receiving a $53 discount, and it is quite smaller and lighter than the Kilburn II. The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a more affordable option that sells for $150 after receiving a $20 discount. It is smaller than the other options, but it will still manage to give you more than 20 hours of non-stop music. The best part is that it just weighs 1.5 lbs, so you can even toss it in your backpack if you want.

The Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker with Amazon Alexa is also on sale, and it is quite an interesting option. It currently sells for $182 after receiving a $38 discount that translates to 17 percent savings. This may be an awesome addition to your smart home, as it will automatically connect to other Alexa-enabled speakers to give you a multi-room sound system.

Of course, you need a Wi-Fi connection to get all of your smart devices working, and we have great news for Amazon Prime members, as they can now get an Amazon eero Pro 6 2-pack for just $319, which translates to an $80 discount. You can also opt for a more affordable Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system that comes with one eero 6 router and two eero 6 extenders, and it will only cost you $195 after scoring an $84 discount. And if you don’t want to spend that much, you can also go for a single Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router that goes for $83 after getting a $46 discount.

You can also save up to 15 percent on the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb, which peans you can get yours for $21, and if you want more color in your life and in your home, you can also go for the Philips Hue White, and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb that sells for $86 after receiving a $49 discount.