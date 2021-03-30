Apple has announced the date for its next WWDC. The WWDC 2021 will be an online-only event for the second year in a row. Who would’ve thought the pandemic would hit us so hard? The upcoming event starts on June 7 and will go on till June 11. It will be free for all developers. Apple says it will offer “unique insight into the future” of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. For the unaware, Apple usually releases new builds of its wide range of OS.

“Building on the record-breaking participation and learnings from last year’s online conference, WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games,” said Apple in its blog post.

WWDC21 will provide Apple’s worldwide community of more than 28 million developers with the information and tools needed to turn their ideas into reality. This year’s conference will include announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance. It will also offer new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies.

Further, Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground, is now accepting submissions. Now through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set.

Last year, Apple spent a lot of time talking about its shift to in-house chips for the Macs. While new hardware isn’t what WWDC is about, Apple has announced few hardware products at its conference in the past. At WWDC 2019, it announced a new Mac Pro, while at WWDC 2017, it launched the HomePod smart speaker, a new iPad Pro as well as updated iMac desktops.