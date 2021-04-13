It seems that Samsung is getting ready to deliver new products, as the company has recently sent the official invitation for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung will be holding a virtual event on Wednesday, April 28, at 10 am ET, 7 am PT. The event will be live-streamed for anyone interested in watching the presentation of new and products, and you can watch it by following this link.

Now, the invitation has also arrived with a new trailer. This video shows the delivery of a Samsung Galaxy product, but this is no ordinary delivery. We can clearly see the impact and power that follows the path of this new device.

There is no further information as to what we may get during this event. The only thing that’s certain is that the invitation hints at the arrival of the most powerful Galaxy. Still, we’re not really expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to make an appearance during this new event since rumors suggest that they may arrive until July.

This makes more sense when we also remember that we won’t have an Unlocked Event for a new Galaxy Note this year. However, the last part of the video makes me believe that we may be getting closer to the arrival of a new flip phone, but who knows. We will have to wait a couple of weeks before finding out and seeing what Samsung has in store for us.

Source Samsung Newsroom