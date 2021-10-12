Apple today has finally and officially confirmed that its much anticipated October Unleashed event will take place on Monday, October 18. The event will broadcast live from Apple Park, and the tagline ‘Unleashed’ is widely used in the invitation and promotional material, hinting that we’ll see a powerful device or devices.

What we expect to see at the Apple Unleashed October 18 event

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The new Apple Unleashed event will take place on October 18 at 10am PT, or 1PM ET. This will be the second event in a row to take place in October since the company went full virtual over the pandemic.

New M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

At the event, we expect to see the brand new and much-anticipated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices with the upgraded M1X Apple Silicon, new ports, new display, and brand new redesign.

We also expect to hear some news about some of the new iOS and macOS Monterey features, and the new macOS Monterey may also finally be released to the public shortly after the event or get a release date on when it’ll reach users.

Mac Mini

At the event, we’re also likely going to see a new upgraded Mac mini that will likely sport the new M1X chipset but likely have the same ports and features as the previous generation. The cooling fan may receive some slight improvements, but we don’t have any information at this time.

AirPods 3

We expected the AirPods 3 upgraded wireless earbuds to be released alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 series last month at the September Event, but as we all know, it didn’t happen. We would expect Apple to release the much-needed upgraded model next week, but take it with a grain of salt as it may not happen after all.

We’ll be live during the event and keep you updated with all of the news as they happen in live, real-time. Make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube so you don’t miss our full coverage of the Apple October event.