You might think that the price of the Nintendo Switch gaming console was going to drop after a couple of years on the market. Well, that’s not the case, as it still sells for $300. However, Nintendo has found a way to make this product more compelling with the latest deal that will get you a free game with your purchase.

Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch is currently one of the best gaming consoles on the market, as it lets you play your games on a huge display at home or in handheld mode with a 6.2-inch display when you need to hit the road. See at Best Buy See at Amazon See at Walmart

Today’s best deals start with the Nintendo Switch, which sells for $300. This is the same price it got when it was announced and released to the public. However, Mario’s Day deals will help you get a free game with your purchase. You can choose to get your hands on a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. And to give you context, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe typically sells for $60, so you can say that this is a fascinating deal, and the best part is that you can take advantage of this deal at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Of course, you can add other great titles to your repertoire, starting with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, now selling for $49 with 18 percent savings, or get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for just $50. You can also add a new PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $50 thanks to a 17 percent discount, or get the more affordable Afterglow LED Wireless Deluxe Gaming Controller for just $45 with $10 savings. Finally, you can pick up a pair of Pikachu-themed Joycons controller replacements for Nintendo Switch for just $43, thanks to a $3 discount.