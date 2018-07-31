Samsung has long been rumored to work on a foldable smartphone for next year. The Samsung Galaxy F might not be the first one, if Huawei has anything to say about the matter, and they do. Now, according to a new report, the other players also want to join the party (no, not Apple).

According to a recent report, Xiaomi and OPPO have both initiated their plans to develop foldable smartphones. After seeking out and securing materials and components suppliers, we can see foldable smartphones made by the Chinese companies in 2019.

While in the case of Huawei it is clear that their bendable display supplier will be BOE, for Xiaomi and OPPO the jury is still out, having to choose between BOE, Visionox, or LG Display. The report also claims that Xiaomi wants to be a fast mover rather than a follower in this game, and Huawei is already determined to beat Samsung to the market with the first foldable smartphones to become available.

The report also goes as far as predicting the prices for these foldable smartphones, regardless of which company will be the first one to make it available. Samsung’s models (plural, yes) will likely cost between $1,788-$2,652, while those made in China to go for $1,350, regardless of the maker. Who wants to be an early adopter? There’s definitely a price for it, as with everything that’s new, hot, trendy, and cool.