We’ve heard rumors of Touch ID making its way back to iPhones next year, and, with Qualcomm’s huge 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner, it could be (literally) huge.

But not all components are getting bigger. On the contrary, with 5G, which is a priority for Qualcomm, by the way, many other components need to be smaller in order to accommodate 5G gear.

A recent report suggests that Murata Manufacturing, an Apple and Huawei supplier, has developed an ultrasmall version of a mainstay electronic component, as per Nikkei’s report.

This would allow more space inside the phone case for other additional 5G hardware.

As soon as the spring, the Japanese company is set to start mass-producing smaller multilayer ceramic capacitors that take up just one-fifth the space of existing ones, but have 10 times the electrical storage capacity. Nikkei Asian Review

In addition to 5G hardware, 5G-compatible smartphones will also have to feature larger batteries. With smaller capacitors, the freed-up space could be used to bundle larger juice packs in next year’s devices.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review