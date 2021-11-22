Mango Power Union portable battery costs $2,799 and it's the world’s first built-in dual PV Inverter

Today, Mango Power – the company behind the new and innovative Mango Power Union – has opened the distribution and consumer sales on Indiegogo for the new innovative portable product. The home-and-portable hybrid battery has a capacity of 4.35 kW, and 19 outputs ports that promise fast charging through the roof or portable solar panels.

The company announced that Mango Power Union will be available for purchase on November 23 through Indiegogo. The super early bird price starts from $2,799 for consumers, which is a very competitive price in this category.

After the Mango Power Union, the company will also follow up with three additional products from its ecosystem in the upcoming months with the Power Move, Power Home, and Power Home inverter.

Mango Power Union Portable Battery The smaller Power Move will come with an impressive 2,000 watts of power and 2,300-watt-hours of capacity, and it can power essential home items and be an excellent tool when on holiday.

Home and Portable, the all-in-one approach: Beyond Power Outages

Power Union is the flagship product of challenger brand Mango Power. The new Power Union is a power station consisting of two parts: a large, heavy-duty home base and a smaller detachable unit designed for portability. This product alone can solve any power outage scenarios and help when you just want to relax or entertain yourself, and it can also be used as solar power energy storage.

The smaller Power Move will come with an impressive 2,000 watts of power and 2,300-watt-hours of capacity. It’s designed to be carried wherever you might want power. When it’s attached to the Power Home base module, they form the Mango Power Union and are stronger than any portable power station that you can find on the market today. The Power Union also impressively integrate the backup gateway and dual PV inverter in the device.

This level of portability, heavy-duty power delivery, and ease of use make the Mango Power Union significantly different from other modular portable power stations that are currently available on the market. If there’s a power outage, you can use the main module alone, or attach the power move to bring a massive 4,000W / 6,900 Wh of emergency power to the family and friends, enabling devices such as refrigerators, kitchens, heating, or aircons to work as they would normally.

Hands-on Energy: An app tracking energy performance and your environmental footprint

One aspect that makes Mango Power Union stand out from the competition is the rich amount of power data that the user can track with the mobile application. The app is available on iOS and Android, and it can track a lot of important information, such as:

Available power

Charging rate

Temperature

Charging mode

Apart from those crucial features, the app also has several other social functions, such as a leaderboard sharing function that allows users to compare how sustainable the system is, compared to other users.

The app also provides other essential data that allows consumers to track their environmental footprint. It displays the conversion of solar energy in KWh, carbon emissions expressed in tons, and tree planting equivalents thanks to the partnership of Mango Power Union with One Tree Planted. The app also estimates how much a user can save by utilizing solar power, and it can even compare the prices against the grid.

Ultra-desirable looks

Most power stations look dull and rather clunky, whereas the new Mango Power Union is the only product of its kind that makes an impact and leaves a strong impression with its design. The Union focuses on tasteful design as a core element and comes with a stylish modern look that fits in any home. The Union can easily blend in most households, and the light indicators also have light pilots that provide essential information at a glance.

The combined versatility of the Mango Power Union with its superb design and intelligent functionality is an essential purchase for those who are looking at a long-term solution for all their power needs. The Mango Power Union will be available on a super early bird price for $2,799 through Indiegogo. If you’re interested, the company has even more information on their website.

We thank Mango Power for sponsoring this post!