With hacking on the rise across the globe, companies are requiring users to come up with increasingly complex and unmemorable passwords in order to secure everything from their banking information to their Netflix accounts. And while this may indeed reduce the risk of hacks and large-scale data breaches, it makes it nearly impossible to manage all of your various passwords effectively.

Enter Dashlane Password Manager—an incredibly powerful and simple tool that allows you to safely manage all of your passwords and logins through a single platform for just $29.99 when you sign up for a 1-year subscription.

Ideal for anyone who has to juggle multiple secure accounts at home or at work, Dashlane Password Manager uses patented security architectures in order to create one-click autofills, randomly generated super-secure passwords, and more.

You’ll be able to create unique passwords with a single click and then change them in seconds, and all of your security and payment information can be automatically saved across all of your devices so you won’t have to worry about re-entering it when you buy something online.

This subscription also makes it easy to safely encrypt all of your passwords and store them on the cloud for easy access, and it’s easy to share unlimited passwords and even secure notes with colleagues and friends without compromising your security.

Eliminate the endless password and log-in headaches with a 1-year subscription to Dashlane Password Manager for just $29.99—50% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.