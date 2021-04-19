Echo Show 10
Echo Show 10 in Charcoal color

We start today’s deals with amazing discounts on smart home devices. First, the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it available for $200, of five monthly payments of $40. However, you will have to wait sometime before it arrives since it will be in stock until June 9. This smart display comes with a 10.1-inch HD screen, premium directional sound, and it will help you control the rest of your smart devices with the help of Alexa.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also get the Echo Show 5 as it’s currently $10 off, meaning you can grab yours for $80, and if you’re still trying to spend less and still manage to control your smart home with Alexa, you can get the Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $60 with $15 savings.

Now, the next item to consider is the Roku Smart Soundbar streaming media player that will come with amazing sound. You can grab one for $150 with $30 savings. To make the package complete and get even better audio quality, you can get the Roku Wireless Subwoofer for $150 with the same $30 discount.

You can also grab the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System to boost your media experience while on your work or gaming station. It is currently getting a $$50 discount, meaning you can get yours for $90. And you can also get the new Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to help you control your devices connected.

Control the temperature in your home with several smart thermostats that are currently on sale. We can start with the Google Nest Thermostat, as it’s currently getting a $35 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $95. The Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat with a Touch Screen and Energy Star is a bit more expensive, selling at $122.48, but you also save $76.52 savings. Now, my personal favorite would be the GLAS Smart Thermostat by Johnson Controls, just because it just looks amazing. You can get yours for $140 after receiving a $109 discount.

Finally, we get some big savings on the Saeco PicoBaristo Super Automatic Espresso Machine, currently going for $1,300.21 after a massive $298.79 discount. However, you don’t have to spend that much to get a great cup of coffee. You can also get a new Keurig K900 Brewer for just $80 after getting a $30 discount.

