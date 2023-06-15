We start today’s deals with several great products for your smart home, as Amazon’s 2021 version of the popular Echo Show 8 is now available for just $75, thanks to a very compelling 42 percent discount. This smart display normally sells for $130, but you can currently get one and score $55 in instant savings.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is an excellent addition to your smart home, as it comes packed with a large 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color and stereo speakers that will make it great for entertainment, searching for recipes, and making video calls to your friends and family thanks to its 13MP with auto-framing that will always keep you centered, even if you’re moving around. It’s also great for keeping track of events, weather, and more, as you can see your calendars, reminders, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 $75 $130 Save $55 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features. $75 at Amazon

The best part is that the Echo Show 8 comes with Alexa built-in, meaning that it will also let you control your smart home, see live streams from your security cameras, control your lights, and stream your favorite content from Netflix, Prime Video, and more or play your favorite tunes from Apple Music, Amazon Music or Spotify.

Of course, you can also save on other amazing smart products for your home, starting with Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which comes with 13 different cooking options and now sells for $400 thanks to a 20 percent discount, or check out the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven that goes for $800 thanks to a $200 instant discount. The Nextmug Self-Heating Coffee Mug is also an excellent option for coffee lovers, as it is currently available for $100 with $30 instant savings.

Prime members can also score great savings with FRIGIDAIRE’s EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker, now going for $76 with $24 savings. And if you want a little help getting your place clean, you can consider picking up a new iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, as it is now available for just $179, thanks to a 35 percent discount. Or check out the recently launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop that comes with a $100 discount coupon, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,000.