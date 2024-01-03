It seems that 2024 will be a great year, or at least for your home and your lighting setup, as Govee’s latest offers will get you massive savings on some of the company’s best products. Savings start with the Govee Smart Light Bulbs, which are currently receiving a 20 percent discount, leaving the 2-pack selling for just $16. You only have to remember to clip on the on-page coupon to take advantage of this great deal.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs Wi-Fi and Bluetooth $60 $75 Save $15 The Govee Smart Light Bulbs are a more affordable way to change how your room looks and feels with 54 dynamic scenes and 16 million colors that also feature Music Sync, Alexa support, and WiFI and Bluetooth connectivity. $60 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also score interesting savings on the 6 and 8-pack options of the Govee Smart Light Bulbs. Take home six of these bright and colorful smart lightbulbs for $52 when you add the $8 coupon to your purchase. But if you want to make the best out of this deal, I suggest you get the 8-pack, as it sells for $60, down from a regular $75 price tag, which means you get to save $15 on your purchase.

You will also find excellent savings on the Govee RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces, now available for $49 with a huge 39 percent discount that will get you more than $30 in instant savings, and they’re perfect for any room. Or take the fun outside with the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights, now selling for $80 when you clip on the $20 on-page coupon. Or get the even more affordable Govee Outdoor String Lights H1 for $80 with $40 off, thanks to a 25 percent discount and an extra $10 discount via coupon. And if you want to score today’s best offer, pick up Govee’s 100ft LED Strip Lights and Bluetooth RGB LED Lights, which now come with 40 percent savings, leaving them up for grabs at $15.