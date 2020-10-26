Well, it seems that Apple should’ve stuck with wired chargers, as well as including these in the box of the new iPhone 12 lineup. Instead, Cupertino decided to remove power adapters and other accessories from the latest iPhones and even the previous iPhone 11 and iPhone SE models to make way for faster 20W chargers (which are sold separately) and a new MagSafe wireless charger (also sold separately) that may give its users more problems than solutions.

According to a new Apple support document, the new MagSafe Charger isn’t as great as Apple had expected. First, this wireless charger may cause the case of your iPhone 12 to show circular imprints from the contact when placed on the charger. Now, the guys over at MacRumors already have posted a photo of this circular imprint on an Apple Silicone case thanks to one of its readers, but it seems that leather cases could be affected even more by these markings.

Apple’s support document gives the following information:

Apple says users should not place credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between the iPhone and MagSafe Charger, because this might damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items.

Apple says that if an iPhone’s battery gets too warm while charging with MagSafe, software might limit charging above 80 percent.

If an iPhone has both a MagSafe Charger attached and a Lightning cable plugged in, charging will occur via Lightning only.

To clean the MagSafe Charger, Apple says to first disconnect the charger from power and brush off any debris from the metal ring. Then, Apple says to use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe the silicone middle of the charging area. Apple says window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide should not be used.

To make matters worse, it seems that it will only charge iPhone 12 models properly with up to 15W. MagSafe wireless chargers don’t seem to work well with older iPhone models, as the guys over at MacRumors did a couple of tests to show that this charger would only deliver 13 percent charge to the iPhone XS Max in 30 minutes, which is less than the 25 percent charge delivered by a 7.5W Qi charger in the same time.

In other words, if you’re getting an iPhone 12, just get the 20W fast charger, and don’t spend $39 on a MagSafe charger if you don’t want circular markings on your case, and if you have an older iPhone model, you’re better off getting a regular Qi wireless charger.

