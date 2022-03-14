Magic UI 6.0 coming Q2 for the HONOR 50 with AI features and more

HONOR unveiled the Magic UI 6.0 along with the Magic4 series at MWC 2022. The new Android 12-based operating system from HONOR offers a lot of features and customizations. Today, HONOR announced that the Magic UI 6.0 will be available on the mid-range HONOR 50 series from Q2 2022.

HONOR says that the update will be first available for the HONOR 50 smartphone. It will be released in Q2 2022 whereas the HONOR 50 Lite will receive it in the third quarter of 2022. HONOR 50 already boasts high-end specs such as an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup, and much more. And now, the smartphone series is set to receive Android 12 in the form of Magic UI 6.0.

Magic UI 6.0 comes with a lot of AI software and customization features. The new Android 12-based OS comes with features such as Efficient Smart Desktop which allows the users to customize and re-size the card widgets on their display. The OS intelligently allows more apps to stay live in the background. It also comes with HONOR Share which allows the users to share files between supported PCs and smartphones easily.