Apple had today unveiled an all-new iMac, rocking an in-house silicon, fresh design, better camera, and powerful speakers. But it’s not just the iMac that is getting some refresh love from Apple, as the company has also launched updated accessories to go with it. To start things, the Magic Keyboard has received a redesign as well, and so is the case with the Magic Mouse. The build again employs an aluminum enclosure, but the profile is still the same thin affair. And of course, there are a lot of new colors.

The Cupertino giant now offers the Magic Keyboard in three flavors – a standard model, an updated one with a Touch ID sensor, and a full-size option with a numpad. Talking about the new model with a Touch ID sensor, Apple says that it is linked with a dedicated security component on the keyboard that communicates directly with the security enclave on the M1 chip inside the new iMac. Plus, it just doesn’t unlock the machine, but can also be used for authenticating Apple Pay transactions.

As for the full-sized option, it also features the Touch ID sensor too. Coming to the Magic Mouse, the base has also received a dash of colors, while the sides of the Magic Trackpad have also been treated with a splash of bright shades. And oh, did I mention that the keyboard now has an emoji button, alongside dedicated one-tap controls for Spotlight, Dictation, and Do Not Disturb mode.

Of course, you can color match all of it with the new iMac. It is priced at USD 1,299 and USD 1,499. The computer will be made available in May. It will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver color options. The new accessories will be available alongside the computing machine in May.