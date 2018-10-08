Made by Google promo presses hard on Pixel 3 XL notch hate

The big event for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (and a bunch of other hardware) is just hours away. What better time to stir up commotion and conspiracy than right now.

Made by Google social channels have been elbowing observers about the big event, happening in New York City at 11am on October 9 — that’s tomorrow. But this one should be a head-scratcher.

So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself. https://t.co/4zTwRXcn1x #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/3IO3xaMaP8 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 8, 2018

The promo seen above combines various media clips talking about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and all of aspects about them that have leaked onto the internet in excess.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser disclosed that he had been contacted by Google to use a particular clip from his YouTube-based show — Prosser has been a huge critic of the depicted notch on the XL device and has suggested that all of the leaks thus far could be fake, acting as a counter-narrative to what Google would actually put out this year. Presumably, his clip was left on the editing room floor for one reason or another.

Alas, all of we’re left waiting until tomorrow to figure out how big of a ruse we’ve been led into.