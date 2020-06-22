Apple today made it official – the company is ditching Intel silicon and will switch to custom ARM-based chip for future Macs starting this year. Apple has assured that app transition and compatibility across Intel and ARM-based Macs won’t be an issue, but going for a shared architecture brings another huge benefit – the ability to natively run iPhone and iPad apps on a Mac natively.

During the WWDC20 presentation, Apple revealed that Macs powered by its custom processor will natively run iPad and iPhone apps that can be downloaded directly from the Mac store. Developers will be able to port apps directly to macOS, essentially bringing millions of apps from the App Store to the macOS ecosystem.

Apple says the iPhone and iPad apps will run in a completely unmodified state on the upcoming Macs, thanks to the shared architecture and Rosetta 2 translation tool. Plus, users won’t have to wait for it, as iPhone and iPad apps will be available to download and run on day one when the Mac machines powered by Apple’s custom chip hit the shelves.

