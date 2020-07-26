Mac could soon borrow the iPhone and iPad’s Face ID feature, which allows users to unlock the device through advanced facial recognition. The information comes from 9To5Mac that found references to the TrueDepth camera on macOS Big Sur. It suggests that Apple is looking forward to bringing the facial recognition feature to its computers.

Apple uses “PearlCamera” codename for the TrueDepth camera and Face ID. The publication found a new extension on macOS Big Sur beta 3 with codes like “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture” that are intended to support PearlCamera. It confirms that Apple is preparing macOS to operate with Face ID.

The report goes on to say that the implementation is still in the early stages. Hence, it might take some time before Apple announces a new Mac model with the TrueDepth camera to support Face ID. We are yet to know about how Face ID will work on the Mac, but it is likely to operate in the same way as on iPhone and iPad.