Best MacBook Air Cases – MacBook Air 13-inch
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Mac could soon borrow the iPhone and iPad’s Face ID feature, which allows users to unlock the device through advanced facial recognition. The information comes from 9To5Mac that found references to the TrueDepth camera on macOS Big Sur. It suggests that Apple is looking forward to bringing the facial recognition feature to its computers.

Apple uses “PearlCamera” codename for the TrueDepth camera and Face ID. The publication found a new extension on macOS Big Sur beta 3 with codes like “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture” that are intended to support PearlCamera. It confirms that Apple is preparing macOS to operate with Face ID.

The report goes on to say that the implementation is still in the early stages. Hence, it might take some time before Apple announces a new Mac model with the TrueDepth camera to support Face ID. We are yet to know about how Face ID will work on the Mac, but it is likely to operate in the same way as on iPhone and iPad

You May Also Like
Chrome will stop being so demanding with the battery of your Mac
Google Chrome could soon solve its battery draining issues on Mac devices
iPhone 12, Apple Glass and Apple Silicon launch date leaked?
It seems that Apple may be getting ready to hold two special events in Q3 2020 to launch the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and more
Apple’s MacBook shipments may grow in this third quarter
A new report suggests that Apple’s MacBook shipments may increase in Q3 of 2020 for a couple of reasons